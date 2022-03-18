 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Farge man treated and released following crash on Hwy. 82

Foy crash

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A La Farge man was treated at the scene following a crash Friday, March 18, on State Hwy. 82, just west of County Road A in the town of Union.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at about 10:17 a.m., Donald J. Foy, 73, was traveling east on Hwy. 82 when he lost control on a snow-covered road. Foy's vehicle crossed the centerline and overturned in the ditch on the north side of the highway. Foy was able to get out of the vehicle safely and was treated by La Farge EMS at the scene and released.

Foy was wearing his seat belt and the driver's side airbag did deploy.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS and La Farge Truck Center.

