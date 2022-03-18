La Farge man treated and released following crash on Hwy. 82

A La Farge man was treated at the scene following a crash Friday, March 18, on State Hwy. 82, just west of County Road A in the town of Union.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at about 10:17 a.m., Donald J. Foy, 73, was traveling east on Hwy. 82 when he lost control on a snow-covered road. Foy's vehicle crossed the centerline and overturned in the ditch on the north side of the highway. Foy was able to get out of the vehicle safely and was treated by La Farge EMS at the scene and released.