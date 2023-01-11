 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Farge man uninjured in rollover on Hwy. 131

Rollover

Bernie J. Larry, 63, of La Farge was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131 near McCarty Road north of Readstown, Jan. 10, when he hit a patch of ice on the roadway and lost control of his vehicle.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A La Farge man was not injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 131/McCarthy Road in the town of Kickapoo, Jan. 10.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:45 a.m. Bernie J. Larry, 63, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131 near McCarty Road north of Readstown. Larry was negotiating a left-hand curve and hit a patch of ice on the roadway. Larry lost control of his vehicle, spinning out of control, crossed the centerline and went into the ditch. After leaving the roadway the vehicle rolled onto the drivers side and came to rest. Larry became trapped in the vehicle and was unable to get out on his own.

The Readstown Fire Department arrived on scene and extricated Larry from his vehicle. He reported no injuries and was checked out by Readstown EMS and released at the scene.

The vehicle was removed by La Farge Truck Center.

