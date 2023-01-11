La Farge man uninjured in rollover on Hwy. 131

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:45 a.m. Bernie J. Larry, 63, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131 near McCarty Road north of Readstown. Larry was negotiating a left-hand curve and hit a patch of ice on the roadway. Larry lost control of his vehicle, spinning out of control, crossed the centerline and went into the ditch. After leaving the roadway the vehicle rolled onto the drivers side and came to rest. Larry became trapped in the vehicle and was unable to get out on his own.