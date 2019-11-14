Single-vehicle crash Buss

Jaimylee M. Buss of La Farge was involved in a single-vehicle crash, Wednesday, Nov. 13, on County Hwy D, just north of East Bloomingdale Road.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A La Farge resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 13, on County Hwy. D north of East Bloomingdale Road in the town of Clinton.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1 p.m., Jaimylee M. Buss, 24, was operating a passenger car on County Hwy. D, just north of East Bloomingdale Road. Buss lost control while negotiating a curve to the left. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and went across a private driveway. The vehicle struck an embankment along the north side of East Bloomingdale Road. Buss sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua by La Farge Area Ambulance.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.