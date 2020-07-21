La Farge residents taken into custody for felony theft

Two La Farge residents were taken into custody Friday, July 17, following the execution of a search warrant in the unincorporated village of Valley, La Farge, located in the town of Forest.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the execution of a search warrant was at the Simon O. Shelton residence. The warrant was for felony theft that occurred in Union Center between July 10 and July 15, involving numerous items being stolen.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant and took into custody Shelton, 29, and Jenna M. Bell, 19, where they were turned over to the Union Center Police Department on their charges. Shelton will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's office for additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Responding agencies were the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Combined Tactical Unit and K9 unit, Union Center Police Department, Elroy Police Department and Juneau County Sheriffs Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Union Center Police Department and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
