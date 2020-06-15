La Farge School District receives implementation grant for charter school

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced June 11 it approved six federal grant awards totaling more than $4 million for the purpose of planning, opening, or expanding charter schools in Wisconsin.
The La Farge School District Kickapoo Valley Forest received a planning and implementation grant of $700,000.
“Charter schools help facilitate innovation and are one of the many keys to unlocking the potential students come to school with every day,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “The schools selected to receive these funds place a special focus on improving equity and providing more opportunities and resources for students in their communities.”
This is the third round of funding from a five-year grant program awarded to Wisconsin by the U.S. Department of Education to support charter school activities. The program provides awards for three purposes: planning and implementation grants for charter schools opening in fall 2021, implementation grants for charter schools that recently opened or will open in 2020, and grants to aid the expansion of existing charter schools.
The state's program prioritizes quality schools serving educationally disadvantaged students. The program focuses on grades six through 12. High-quality charter schools:
- Show evidence of strong academic results, which may include student academic growth;
- Operate in a fiscally-appropriate manner, meeting statutory/regulatory requirements; and
- Demonstrate success in significantly increasing student academic achievement, including graduation rates for all students.The application period for the fourth round of competitive charter school grants for the 2021-22 school year opens this fall.
Visit the DPI’s webpage for more information on charter schools in Wisconsin.
