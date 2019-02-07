Students at La Farge Schools are teaming up with the La Farge Lions Club once again in the “Giving Back From The Heart” program that helps support a variety of individuals, families, programs, organizations and projects.
The Lions club will donate $100 to each grade at the school for the students in that grade to choose a worthy cause, project or individual to support. The La Farge Lions Club hopes the donations allow the students at La Farge Schools to become involved in the needs of their community and the world around them. This is the eighth year of the giving back program, started by the La Farge Lions Club in 2012.
Presentations of the checks by the students and La Farge Lions Club members will be made at an assembly held at the school at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. This assembly at the La Farge school gymnasium is open to the public. Many of the recipients chosen by the students will have representatives at the school to receive their donation from the students at the assembly.
