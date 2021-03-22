La Farge students, Lions cub are 'Giving Back From The Heart'

Students at La Farge Schools have teamed up with the La Farge Lions Club once again in the “Giving Back From The Heart” program that helps support a variety of individuals, families, programs, organizations and projects.

The Lions Club donated $100 to each grade at the school for the students in that grade to choose a worthy cause, project or individual to support. The La Farge Lions Club hopes the donations allows the students at La Farge Schools to become involved in the needs of their community and the world around them. This is the 10th year of the Giving Back program, started by the La Farge Lions Club in 2012.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there was no presentation of the checks at a public assembly usually held at the school. Instead, the staff and students at the school, led by Principal Todd Camlek, created a video where students from the school announced their selections. The video concludes with presentations of student designed pillows and blankets to members of Faith Nemec’s family, who have recently returned to school.

The recipients of the 2021 Giving Back donations are as follows: