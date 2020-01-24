La Farge teen injured in one-vehicle accident on County P
La Farge teen injured in one-vehicle accident on County P

A La Farge teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident on County Road P in the town of Clinton, Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:48 a.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office,  the driver, and lone occupant, Cailey Russell, 16, was traveling westbound on County Road P when she lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Russell's vehicle overturned and came to rest in the ditch. Russell was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by the La Farge Ambulance Service.

The Westby Fire Department and Westby EMS also assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

