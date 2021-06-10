 Skip to main content
La Farge Village Park site of Music in the Park
La Farge Village Park site of Music in the Park

Music in the Park returns to the La Farge Village Park, beginning June 14. Food will be sold from 5 to 6:45 p.m., with music to follow from 6 to 7 p.m. Food sales each night benefit a different organization.

The schedule is as follows:

  • June 14: The Lovely’s; food sales benefit the La Farge Area Partners Association;
  • June 28: Viroqua Area Community Band; food sales benefit the Friends of Lawton Memorial Library;
  • July 12: La Farge High School Band; food sales benefit school band programs;
  • Aug. 2: Whisky Chiken; food sales benefit the La Farge Crafty Cookers;
  • Aug. 16: Judy and Friends; food sales benefit the La Farge Senior Citizens;
  • Aug. 30: Dan Sebranek; food sales benefit the Friends of Lawton Memorial Library.
