La Farge Village Park site of Music in the Park

Music in the Park returns to the La Farge Village Park, beginning June 14. Food will be sold from 5 to 6:45 p.m., with music to follow from 6 to 7 p.m. Food sales each night benefit a different organization.
The schedule is as follows:
- June 14: The Lovely’s; food sales benefit the La Farge Area Partners Association;
- June 28: Viroqua Area Community Band; food sales benefit the Friends of Lawton Memorial Library;
- July 12: La Farge High School Band; food sales benefit school band programs;
- Aug. 2: Whisky Chiken; food sales benefit the La Farge Crafty Cookers;
- Aug. 16: Judy and Friends; food sales benefit the La Farge Senior Citizens;
- Aug. 30: Dan Sebranek; food sales benefit the Friends of Lawton Memorial Library.