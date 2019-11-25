A La Farge woman was arrested for shoplifting at the Hillsboro Country Market.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a shoplifting incident occurred Nov. 14 at the Hillsboro County Market. The incident was discovered and reported to the Sheriff's Office on Nov. 19. Surveillance video footage of an unidentified female stealing items was turned over to the Sheriff's Office. A still image from the video was released to the public and soon thereafter; the suspect was identified as Kristina M. Orton, 37. Orton is cooperating with the investigation and charges of retail theft will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell.
The Hillsboro Police Department and the La Farge Police Department assisted the Sheriff's Office.
