La Farge woman arrested on drug charges

A La Farge woman was arrested on drug charges April 30.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a Vernon County deputy came upon a minivan parked along the ditch on the wrong side of the roadway on Old Highway 56 just off State Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty. The deputy saw two women run from the ditch back to the vehicle. When the deputy made contact with the two occupants, they were identified as Kathleen D. Hart, 54, of La Farge, and Bobbie A. Shanahan, 35, of La Farge. Shanahan was on probation for manufacture/delivery of amphetamine.
The women told the deputy that they were collecting rocks in the ditch. A preliminary investigation led to a search of the vehicle and the women's purses. Methamphetamine was located, along with a schedule 2 controlled substance, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Hart was arrested and released at the scene with a signature bond.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
