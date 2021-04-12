La Farge woman, child injured in one-vehicle crash

A La Farge woman and child were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday, April 11, on County Road P near Lars Hill Road in the town of Christiana.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:46 a.m., the Vernon County Communication Center received a call from Jennifer Melvin, 44, reporting she was in an accident and had struck a tree. The 911 call was subsequently lost and first responders were attempting to locate the Melvin vehicle.

At about 4:03 a.m. deputies located the vehicle. Melvin reported she fell asleep, lost control and struck a tree. Both Melvin and her 5-year-old son were trapped and had to be extricated by the Westby Fire Department. Melvin was not wearing her seat belt and her child was in the front passenger seat not secured in a child booster seat. Both front airbags deployed upon contact.

Both occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Gundersen Health System. The juvenile was later transported to UW Hospital in Madison to be treated.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the La Farge First Responders.

Charges will be forwarded on Melvin to the Vernon County District Attorneys Office for injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0