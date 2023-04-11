A La Farge woman died at the scene of a motorcycle crash after authorities say an Amish buggy crossed into the vehicle's path Sunday in the town of Whitestown.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's office, at about 4:30 p.m., a motorcycle operated by Joseph Oium, 53, with his passenger, Kim Oium, 54, both of rural La Farge, was traveling northbound on Sandhill Road in the town of Whitestown. A single horse-drawn buggy, occupied by two juveniles, was traveling southbound. The horse became startled, crossed into the path of and struck the oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway, both riders were were ejected, and came to rest along the northbound shoulder.

Kim Oium suffered serious injuries and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office. Joseph Oium reported head, back and hand injuries. He refused treatment at the scene, but may have sought medical treatment on his own. The two buggy occupants were not injured.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene were Ontario Ambulance, the Ontario Fire Department, the La Farge Fire Department, Gundersen AIR and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.