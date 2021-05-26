 Skip to main content
La Farge woman injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Forest
La Farge woman injured in two-vehicle crash in the town of Forest

Linda Jordan of La Farge was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 25, in the town of Forest at the intersection of County Road V and County Road P.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office

A La Farge woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Tuesday, May 25, at the intersection of County Road V and County Road P in the town of Forest.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 6 p.m. a pickup truck operated by Logan Egge, 31, of Westby, was northbound on County Road V and failed to stop at the stop sign. Egge's truck collided with a vehicle operated by Linda Jordan, 45, of La Farge, who was traveling east on County Road P. Jordan's vehicle spun around and ended up in the ditchline. Egge's truck continued down the ditch and came to a final rest in the southbound lane on County Road V.

Jordan was wearing her seat belt and Egge was not. Airbags did not deploy in either vehicle. Jordan was transported by Hillsboro EMS to St. Joseph's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro EMS assisted at the scene.

Logan Egge of Westby, was northbound on County Road V and failed to stop at the stop sign, Tuesday, May 25 in the town of Forest. Egge's truck collided with a vehicle operated by Linda Jordan, of La Farge, who was traveling east on County Road P.
