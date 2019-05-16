A La Farge woman was injured in a a two-vehicle crash, Tuesday, May 14, on State Hwy. 82, east of La Farge in the town of Stark.
At 8:10 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Kendra J. Ravet, 25, was traveling west on State Hwy. 82. Ravet started to make a left turn onto a field road. Kenneth Markham, 70, of Elkhorn, and his passenger Michael Zibell, 67, of Cambridge, were also traveling west on State Hwy. 82 in a pickup truck pulling a stock trailer with three horses. Markam's vehicle struck Ravet's vehicle.
Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane. Both Markham and Zibell were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Ravet was not wearing a seat belt. Ravet was transported by ambulance to Gundersen health St. Jospeh's for minor injuries. The horses were not injured during the crash.
The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS and Hillsboro Police Department assisted at the scene. The accident remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
