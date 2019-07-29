A La Farge woman was rescued from the banks of the Kickapoo River, Friday, July 26.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:39 p.m. a DNR Warden notified Vernon County Dispatch that he was at the canoe launch located at Wildcat State Park and could hear a female calling for help. The DNR and Park Services located Tierra M. Decker, 19, on the river bank located downstream from the canoe launch.
Ontario Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene. DNR and Park Services responded upstream and made an attempt to recover Decker from the riverbank. Officers were able to retrieve Decker and lead her out through the woods to State Hwy. 33, where she was examined by medical staff. Decker was with a large group and informed staff she was there for over three hours as her kayak had got away from her and she was left behind. Decker was returned to her group in Ontario and did not suffer any injuries.
