 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Farge woman swerves to avoid deer on Hwy. 82; sustains injuries
0 comments

La Farge woman swerves to avoid deer on Hwy. 82; sustains injuries

  • 0

A La Farge woman was injured in a car accident Tuesday, Oct. 27 while trying to avoid a deer on State Hwy. 82

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 5:20 p.m. Wendy Anderson, 53, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82 near the intersection of Salem Ridge Road in the town of Webster when she swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch and overturned. Anderson sustained minor injuries and was medially cleared at the scene.

The La Farge Fire Department and the La Farge Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News