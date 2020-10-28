La Farge woman swerves to avoid deer on Hwy. 82; sustains injuries

A La Farge woman was injured in a car accident Tuesday, Oct. 27 while trying to avoid a deer on State Hwy. 82
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 5:20 p.m. Wendy Anderson, 53, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82 near the intersection of Salem Ridge Road in the town of Webster when she swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch and overturned. Anderson sustained minor injuries and was medially cleared at the scene.
The La Farge Fire Department and the La Farge Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
