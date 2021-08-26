Labor Day affects news deadlines
A shed fire spread to a Vernon County Hwy. SS residence, Monday, Aug. 23, causing a significant amount of damage.
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 16.
Viroqua Area Schools will require the wearing of masks inside all district buildings when COVID cases hit 10 per 100,000 daily new cases per w…
The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 15-19, and season passes are now available for purchase.
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 23.
The 25th anniversary edition of Wild West Days in Viroqua was blessed with sun and mild temperatures this past weekend, after having been canc…
Well hello again. Vern here. What do you know today? You want to know what I know? Well, maybe I’d know more if I went to the Folsom school.
The De Soto FFA was well-represented at the 92nd annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention held July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. …
Viola, WI – U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin joined officials from U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to awa…
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 2.