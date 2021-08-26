 Skip to main content
Labor Day affects news deadlines
Labor Day affects news deadlines

The Labor Day holiday affects the news deadline for the Wednesday, Sept. 8, Vernon County Times.

The news deadline for the Sept. 8 newspaper is noon on Thursday, Sept. 2.

