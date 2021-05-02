 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laci Sheldon to serve as Viroqua library's youth services director
0 comments

Laci Sheldon to serve as Viroqua library's youth services director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laci Sheldon

Sheldon

Laci Sheldon, Viroqua-local and graduate of Viroqua High School, is stepping into the role of McIntosh Memorial Library's youth services director.

Sheldon has been employed at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua since January 2019. Formerly, she was working with adult programming and outreach and has been involved in keystone projects such as Viroqua's Growing Forward Together Garden and Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources.

Sheldon said she really looks forward to connecting with the children in the community and their parents as well.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News