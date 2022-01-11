Laurel High School open house is Jan. 17

Laurel High School will be holding a Zoom open house Monday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m., following the Viroqua High School registration meeting. All interested students and their parents are invited to join the Zoom meeting to talk with staff and current students. A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by time for questions and answers.

Join Zoom meeting:

Meeting ID: 696 655 4581

Passcode: 4EAsH5

Laurel High School will have applications available to download that night for the 2022-23 school year. Applications for all grade levels will be accepted; however, available slots may be limited by grade level. It is important to note that there may be only one application period. To receive an application, contact Renee Baker by phone at 608-637-1614, or by email, bakren@viroquablackhawk.org, to have one mailed or emailed to you. The application will also be available to download from the Laurel High School website: https://laurelcharter.wordpress.com

The applications are due Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Laurel High School is a charter school that, while being its own entity, is also part of the Viroqua Area School District. It offers an alternative educational choice for college-bound high school students in grades nine through twelve. The typical Laurel High School student is a nontraditional, self-motivated learner who desires challenges and active learning opportunities. We are located in the Viroqua High School in the level above the gymnasium.

If you have any questions, call or email Renee Baker.

