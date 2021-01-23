Laurel High School taking applications for 2020-21 school year

Laurel High School is taking applications for the 2020-21 school year. Applications for all grade levels will be accepted; however, available slots may be limited by grade level. It is important to note that there may be only one application period.

To receive an application, contact Renee Baker by phone at 637-1614, or by email, bakren@viroquablackhawk.org, to have one mailed or emailed to you. The application will also be available to download from the Laurel High School website: https://laurelcharter.wordpress.com

The applications are due Friday, March 26, at 3 p.m.

Laurel High School is a charter school that, while being its own entity, is also part of the Viroqua Area School District. It offers an alternative educational choice for college-bound high school students in grades nine through 12. The typical Laurel High School student is a nontraditional, self-motivated learner who desires challenges and active learning opportunities. It is located in the Viroqua High School in the level above the gymnasium.

If you have any questions, call or email Renee Baker.

