Voters in the Viroqua Area School District narrowed the field of seven candidates for School Board to four in the spring primary, Tuesday.
The top four vote-getters were incumbent Angie Lawrence 394 votes, incumbent Marina Abt 301, Alicia Leinberger 170 and Jesse Nelson 161. The other candidates were Jess Johnson with 151 votes, Casey Caley 83 and Joel Gordon 59. There was a total of 1,319 votes.
Lawrence, Abt, Leinberger and Nelson will be on the spring ballot April 2. The term of office for the two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes will be a three-year term beginning Monday, April 22.
A meeting to canvas the spring primary election ballots will be held in the school district office Feb. 25 at 8:15 a.m.
In the city of Viroqua, voters in Ward 1 narrowed the field of three candidates to two. Paul Woodward received 36 votes and David Tryggestad 17; they will be on the ballot April 2 with incumbents Terry Noble, Ward 3; Mike Koppa, Ward 5; John Thompson, Ward 7; and Jeff Gholke, Ward 9. The incumbents are unopposed. The term for alderperson begins Tuesday, April 16. All terms are for two years.
Candidate Jess Johnson received seven votes in the primary election.
