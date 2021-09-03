Lead Service Laterals grant available citywide in Viroqua

The City of Viroqua was awarded $200,000 of principal forgiveness for the private Lead Service Lateral (LSL) Replacement Funding Program. This funding was originally intended for lead service replacements where services were connected to lead goosenecks on South Rusk Avenue. These service replacements have been completed and there is over $100,000 in grant money remaining. The city has until the beginning of December 2021 to spend this remaining grant money, so we need to act quickly.

You can tell if you have a galvanized private side water service by looking at the pipe between your water meter and where it exits your property. If the line is brownish/copper in color, it is copper pipe. If it is not metal (often blue), then you have a plastic water service. If it is silver in color, then it is likely galvanized. Removal of internal building plumbing is not a part of this grant. However, it is important to observe the material of the water pipe that goes from your meter into your home plumbing, as well as general home plumbing and fixtures. Plumbing, plumbing fixtures and pipe joint solder is a potential source of lead, particularly in older homes. To find more information on internal plumbing and lead visit https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/basic-information-about-lead-drinking-water or contact your local health department.