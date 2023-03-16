The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will hold a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, March 22 with Timothy Gaskell and Angela Palmer-Fisher, candidates for the office of Vernon County Circuit Court Judge.

The goal of the forum is to encourage voter interest and participation in the upcoming April 4 election and give voters the opportunity to meet each candidate and learn about their views on judicial issues. Wisconsin circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms in nonpartisan spring elections.

The League has made arrangements to host this informational event at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, 206 West Ave. South, with a starting time of 6:30 pm.

The forum is expected to last approximately one hour. League members will serve as forum moderator and timekeeper. Each candidate will respond to questions submitted in writing by the audience. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing them to lwvlawi@gmail.com by noon on Tuesday, March 21.

This event is free and open to the public. Members of the press and surrounding communities are invited to attend. The forum may be livestreamed and/or recorded for later viewing.