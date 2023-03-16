The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin recently launched its VOTE411.org voter guide for the election on April 4. This nonpartisan election guide includes La Crosse area and state races and provides simple tools to help voters navigate the voting process and find candidate information. All candidates are invited to provide biographical information and respond to questions about their positions on issues. Their responses, published verbatim, are available for voters to be better informed before voting.

In addition to the voter guide on VOTE411.org, our local League's website, lwvlacrosse.org, has information on voting including what to bring to the polls, early and absentee voting, as well as resources to inform voters about issues related to the races.

"VOTE411.org is an invaluable resource for voters who want reliable information about voting in Wisconsin," said Robin Schmidt, president of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area. "Tens of thousands of voters throughout Wisconsin, including many young people and first-time voters, rely on VOTE411.org as their go-to source for unbiased candidate information."

What's on the April 4 Ballot?

Wisconsin State Supreme Court, La Crosse Council Districts 1-6, La Crosse County municipalities and school boards, Appeals Court, Vernon County Circuit Court, La Crosse County referendum, school district referendums, and State of Wisconsin ballot measures.

Check out the Vote411 website and choose "Make a Voting Plan."