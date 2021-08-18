Letter to the editor: National Night Out brings smiles

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., the "National Night Out" was held at the Vernon Count Fairgrounds in Viroqua, with well over 1,000 people attending. Hundreds of youngsters with their parents had a great time.

The best part of the event, it was all free -- free games, free prizes, free food. The kids and parents left their money at home, you couldn't spend it here!

Free law enforcement demonstrations, free tours of the Gundersen Medical Helicopter, free face painting and a chance to dunk celebrities in a water tank.

There were yards of smiles on those little faces! It was great to see and great to be a small part of this event.

Frank and Karen McCoy, Readstown, Vernon County Crime Stoppers

