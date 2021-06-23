Letter to the editor: Preserve the Kickapoo pool

The pandemic has proven that telecommuting works, allowing more people to move into rural areas.

The village of Viola has forward thinking plans to revitalize to the thriving community we remember from the ’60s and ’70s. This fall, they will begin construction of two apartment buildings with a total of 32 units. They are also developing a subdivision that will eventually phase in as many as 40 new homes. An apartment building for tenants over 55 is being planned as well. GoMacro continues to thrive and expand, offering growing employment opportunities.

The population of this small village is set to explode in the next few years. The majority of the new housing will be located within walking distance of their amazing K-12 Kickapoo School.

Despite this projected growth and the fact that a community survey indicated overwhelming support of the swimming pool and against re-purposing it, the BOE is moving forward with a pool design that will fill in almost half of the existing swimming pool. There was no mention of this in the referendum (which passed overwhelmingly) wording, or the additional cost of the earthwork required to achieve this within the existing structure.