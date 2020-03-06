Letter to the editor: Stand up for brave victims

I used middle names to protect the identities of the heathens and heroes. An acquaintance finds himself standing trial this month in Dane County for sexual assault, dangerous use of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and child abuse related to his two tween stepchildren.
I applaud Kyle’s wife for turning him over to the police, filing for divorce, requesting a restraining order, and insisting the district attorney bring felony criminal charges.
Ann could have made excuses for him. “Oh, his drinking gets him into trouble. It won’t happen again. We can hire a psychiatrist to fix the kids.” She could have blackmailed him into leaving the state. “Go away; send me my $25,000 per year child support on our shared two younger children, and I’ll look the other way!”
Instead she knows that a mother’s protective role of providing a safe, sane refuge will serve as the pivotal key in the children’s ultimate survival. A parent who prostitutes her kids by refusing to hold the offender accountable is more repugnant than the pedophile. The relative who rebukes the wicked will suffer but may contribute to saving the soul of the innocent, betrayed child.
Sexually abused kids often lie, steal, do drugs, binge drink, commit suicide, indulge in promiscuity, engage in dangerous self-destructive behaviors, or turn into incestuous abusers themselves. Thank you to the parents, neighbors, teachers, relatives, and victims who stand up to do the brave and courageous, yet difficult right thing. Truth, justice, and love author miraculous healing.
Beth Swift, La Crosse