A school board member should have the following qualities: 1. Commitment to creating educational opportunities for all children to learn and grow in a healthy and safe environment. 2. Fiscal responsibility to the community that provides funding. 3. Administrative competency in board operations and governance. 4. Energetic leadership for practical problem solving.
Angie Lawrence has demonstrated these qualities during the past 12 years serving children and voters as a member of the Viroqua School Board. She has supported policies to expand curriculum choices for students and families while also emphasizing core academic skills and fiscally responsible management. She has volunteered in the classroom, served on multiple committees and founded the Viroqua parent’s group. She has worked with representatives from both parties to address policies that harm rural school districts.
Her advocacy for education includes serving on the Western Wisconsin Technical College Board for six years including her current term as president. WWTC provides locally available training for jobs in health care, law enforcement, industry, skilled trades and an affordable path towards four-year degrees.
Angie’s dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of our community can be seen in successful multi-million-dollar fundraising campaigns to build a new public library in Viroqua, upgrade the athletic field complex, support the Viroqua Fire Department training tower and multiple endeavors supported by the Viroqua Foundation.
We recommend you support Angie Lawrence with your vote in the primary election Feb. 19 and spring election April 2.
Maureen O’Connor and Duane Koons, Viroqua
