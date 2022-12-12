Library of the Year celebration set at Viroqua library

Since 1904 McIntosh Memorial Library has been serving the City of Viroqua. After 118 years in operation the library has been named the 2022 Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin.

Library staff and volunteers were honored during the Wisconsin Library Association’s Annual Conference in Lake Geneva on Nov. 3. Library Director Trina Erickson accepted a plaque from the Wisconsin Library Association and a second plaque from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

“From the moment we were told the McIntosh Memorial Library had been named the best in the State of Wisconsin we wanted to share the award with the community. We strive to make the library a welcoming place for everyone to use. The library is filled with resources, spaces for engagement, and opportunities to participate in activities to express, create, and learn,” said Erickson.

An event to celebrate the Library of the Year award is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. During the open house attendees can enjoy live music, food, exhibits, and a program at 12 p.m. in the library lobby. The program will highlight the history of the library and showcase the reasons why McIntosh Memorial Library was selected as the 2022 Library of the Year for Wisconsin.

McIntosh Memorial Library is recognized both for the library staff’s work to expand, adapt, and engage safely with the Viroqua community throughout the coronavirus pandemic and their ongoing efforts to provide outstanding resources, entertainment, and support to the Viroqua community. Highlights of their accomplishments include the creation of a library band during the pandemic to share music with isolated residents; the After School Program, the only afterschool childcare program in the city; and the library garden, which provides fresh produce to residents of low-income housing apartments and senior dining centers. The library has received statewide recognition for its innovative “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” program and relationship with the Consulate of Mexico in Milwaukee.