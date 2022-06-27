Light rain doesn't stop Coon Creek Trout Fest

The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited teamed up once again to offer the 11th Coon Creek Trout Fest, Saturday.
The light rain caused the children’s games to be moved into the Coon Valley Legion Hall, which also housed concessions and vendors. Dan Sebranek and Mary provided live music and children had plenty of time to fish for free.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
