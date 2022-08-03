Lindevig family reunion to celebrate Trond Lindevig's 200th birthday, family's arrival in Vernon County

The name Lindevig was common across Vernon County in 1900 thanks to Trond Lindevig’s having emigrated from Norway to the U.S. in 1848 with his wife Christense and infant daughter Birgete. Ten children in all were born to the couple, nine in Wisconsin. And today their descendants number nearly 4,000 and counting. Many Vernon County residents can trace their roots back to them.

Paul Olson, born in Viroqua and now a North Carolina resident, is one of those descendants and the coordinator of the upcoming Lindevig reunion to be held Aug. 12-14 at Norskedalen. His mother Borghild Lindevig Olson is well remembered by the older citizens of the county as a master genealogist. Olson’s efforts to keep the family connected have taken up where she left off.

“Our first family reunions in the mid-1950s were held in Myrick Park, La Crosse, because of the enthusiastic turnout among cousins scattered westward from Wisconsin all the way to the Pacific Coast,” Olson said. Smaller reunions followed and were held every five years in Coon Valley. “Our generation wants those coming along behind us to know where their ancestors came from and what they did to create a new life and new opportunities in Wisconsin. We owe much to the courage and strength of Trond and Christense. We want to celebrate them.”

In 2018, the Lindevig reunion expanded. It drew 300 people from 46 states and Germany to celebrate the anniversary of the family’s arrival from Norway. Participants decided to convene again in 2022 to commemorate Trond’s 200th birthday.

“We hope lots of our cousins in Vernon County will join us. Admission is just $7.50 for those over 7 and under 70…all others are free,” Olson said. Even the meals are free — dinner on Friday and lunch and dinner on Saturday. The catch is you have to register so there’s enough food on hand for all attendees. Registration is free.

Registration and more detailsRegistration is free but essential if you are going to be present for free meals. Visit www.lindevig.com, send an email to Olson at paul@lindevig.com, or call 800-789-3300. Visit Facebook, too. https://www.facebook.com/events/706100217173807

So, who’s a relative?

If you’re a Veum, Johnson, Stakston, Jacobson, Simonson, Strangstalien, Monsoor, Muse, Stafslien and other Lindevig clan families in Vernon County, you’re probably a cousin. “Today’s families may not know anything about their great-great-great grandparents…but if your family includes any of the original Lindevig children, you’re encouraged to get in touch with us and come…even if for a little while,” Barb Parks, family historian said.

Family fun

Activities for kids include playing Kubb (an old Norwegian game dating to the Vikings), blowing huge bubbles, face painting, and adventure hiking. There will be demonstrations of Norwegian food preparation like churning butter, and making lefse, as well as activities including wood carving, rosemaling, and hayrides around Norskedalen. Adults can learn more about family history from experts and gather with cousins from other parts of the country to compare verbal histories.

“We’ve spent hundreds of hours tracking down family members,” Olson said. Many whose ancestors moved westward did not know that their family history four or more generations ago in the U.S. started in Wisconsin. Many had never been to Wisconsin. But they came to the reunion in 2018 and many are returning this year.”

The reunion events will be held in the Long House at Norskedalen, an open air pavilion. There will be face masks, temperature checks at the registration table, and plenty of hand sanitizer for those concerned about COVID. “We’re mindful of this and will be taking precautions,” Olson noted.

DNA and more

Curious if you’re one of the clan? Family and professional historians will help you track your relationship back to Trond and Christense. The eight original children who had descendants were Birgete Lindevig Johnson, Theoline Lindevig Jacobson, Aasne Lindevig Veum, Ole, Gurine Lindevig Nelson, Ingebor Lindevig Burns, Christopher and Anne Lindevig Stafslien. “Tracking the generations is challenging Today, there is just one remaining family with the surname Lindevig. We’re happy they have several sons,” Olson says, “to carry on the name.” They are still Wisconsin residents.