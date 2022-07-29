Little Free Pantry available outside Coon Valley library

The Friends of Knutson Memorial Library have set up a Little Free Pantry outside the library in Coon Valley to help those who are in need of non-perishable food items or personal care items.

This is similar to a Little Free Library with a "take what you need, give what you can" philosophy.

If you would like to make a contribution to the pantry, it would be greatly appreciated. Suggested items include peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal, canned tuna, soups, or vegetables, single-serve items such as fruit cups, applesauce, and juice boxes. Small personal care items are also welcomed. Please drop off contributions inside the library if the “pantry” is full.

Questions? Call the library at 608-452-3757.