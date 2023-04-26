Organizers of “Live in Viroqua” announce their summer series of free outdoor live music to take place on Court Street just outside the Hotel Fortney in downtown Viroqua, Wisconsin this summer. On the first and third Saturdays of June, July, August and September, the outdoor music street series will bring Viroqua’s downtown to life featuring regional and nationally renowned bands and local food vendors. This series of “Live in Viroqua” will build on the momentum of Viroqua and Vernon County being the mecca of live music in Southwest Wisconsin.

With nationally and regionally known musicians performing including Dead Horses, Armchair Boogie, Frog leg, People Brothers and much more, the schedule for Live in Viroqua on Court Street is as follows:

Saturday, June 3, Armchair Boogie with Friend Dog;

Saturday, June 17, Dead Horses with Crooked Willow;

Saturday, July 1, Derek Pritzl and the Gamble with Humbird;

Saturday, July 15, Laney Jones and the Spirits with Charlieboy;

Saturday, Aug. 5, High Mileage;

Saturday, Aug. 19, NEWSKI with Yawo and the Afrofunk Band;

Saturday, Sept. 2, People Brothers Band with Good Morning Bedlam;

Saturday, Sept. 16, Frogleg with Long Mama.

“We are thrilled to bring this summer’s music in the street series to Viroqua,” says Live in Viroqua organizer Justin Miller. “The idea all started with a group of like-minded cultural entrepreneurs, including local business owners, Vernon County tourism and economic development, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, and local artists. In partnership with the City of Viroqua, individual donations and local business sponsorships, we are able to bring this 'Live in Viroqua' to life. We are more than ready to share our amazing community through quality live music to our residents and visitors.”

“Live in Viroqua” is a free summer music series with gates opening at 5pm on Court Street in front of the Historic Fortney Hotel. Music will start at 6pm and end at 9pm. Local food, beverages and vendors will be available on site.

For more information on “Live in Viroqua,” follow the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/liveinviroqua