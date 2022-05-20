'Live in Viroqua' summer music series announced

Organizers of “Live in Viroqua” announce their first-ever summer series of free outdoor live music to take place on the streets of Viroqua this summer.

On the first and third Saturdays of June, July, August and September, the outdoor street series will alternate event locations between Court Street and Railroad Avenue locations. This inaugural series of “Live in Viroqua” will build on the momentum of Viroqua and Vernon County as becoming a mecca of live music.

With nationally and regionally known musicians performing including Dead Horses, Them Coulee Boys, Chicken Wire Empire, Joseph Huber and much more, the schedule for both Court Street (just outside the Historic Fortney Hotel) and Railroad Avenue (just outside Driftless Books and Music) is as follows:

Saturday, June 4 – Joseph Huber with Pat Ferguson and Christian Staehly – Court Street;

Saturday, June 18 – Dead Horses with Brothers Burn Mountain – Railroad Avenue;

Saturday July 2 – Wurk – Court Street;

Saturday, July 16 – David Huckfelt with Lou Shields – Railroad Avenue;

Saturday, Aug. 6 – Heatbox with High & Rising – Court Street;

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Them Coulee Boys with Broken Robots – Railroad Avenue;

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Chicken Wire Empire with TUGG – Court Street;

Saturday, Sept. 17 – TBA – Railroad Avenue.

“We are thrilled to bring this new music in the street series to Viroqua,” says Live in Viroqua organizer Justin Miller. “The idea all started with a group of like-minded individuals including local business owners, Vernon County tourism and economic development, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, and local artists. In partnership with the City of Viroqua, we were able to put the wheels in motion to bring this 'Live in Viroqua' to life. With generous contributions from local businesses, individuals as well as the Viroqua Tourism Council, we are more than ready to share our amazing community through quality live music to our residents and visitors!”

“Live in Viroqua” is a free summer music series with gates opening at 5 p.m. at both the Court and Railroad locations. Music will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Local food, beverages and vendors will be available on site.

For more information on “Live in Viroqua,” follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/liveinviroqua

