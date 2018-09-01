U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Katharine Lewison in Vernon County on Aug. 29 announced that producers who suffered qualifying livestock losses due to natural disasters, including flooding, could be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP).
“LIP provides livestock producers with a vital safety net to help them overcome the damaging financial impact of natural disasters,” Lewison said.
LIP compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to an eligible adverse weather event, including losses due to hurricanes, floods, blizzards, disease, wildfires, extreme heat and extreme cold.
“A notice of loss must be filed with FSA within 30 days of when the loss of livestock is apparent,” Lewison said. “Livestock that die within 60 days of the date of the eligible loss condition may be considered eligible for loss benefits if the animal died because of the eligible loss condition. Producers must also file an application for payment no later than 90 days after the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred.”
The LIP national payment rate for eligible livestock owners is based on 75 percent of the average fair market value of the livestock.
Earlier this year, Congress eliminated a payment cap for LIP of $125,000 per year. The amendment was part of the 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act.
According to Lewison, producers should contact the Vernon County FSA office at 608-637-2183 to schedule an appointment to submit a notice of loss and application for payment.
Producers are encouraged to bring supporting evidence, including documentation of the number and kind of livestock that died, supplemented if possible by photographs or video records to document the loss, purchase records, veterinarian records, production records and other similar documents.
For more information on LIP, contact the Vernon County FSA office at 608-637-2183 or visit FSA online at www.fsa.usda.gov.
