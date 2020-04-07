Living Faith Food Pantry continues serving patrons with drive through distribution

Living Faith Food Pantry just completed its third drive through distribution on Monday, April 6, serving 216 people from 77 households. The drive through represents a complete change in the way the pantry continues to meet the growing food insecurity need in this area.
Pastor Dale Toltzman indicated that the changes in distributions result from measures that increase the health safety of the patrons and volunteers. Except for food received from the Temporary Food Allocation Program (TEFAP), all food now comes in presorted boxes.
The pantry is receiving many offers of private food donations, but it is no longer able to receive these because of the health risk for volunteers. Toltzman said their food source partners can supply the food quantities presently needed. People who wish to support the pantry are reminded that it is able to obtain and distribute food for less than 20 cents per pound. Cash donations have always been more effective in meeting the need.
Toltzman also indicated that the pantry is doing its best to protect the health safety of its volunteers. Many tasks previously performed during the distributions are now done during the week by one or two people at a time. Toltzman said they have also designated a volunteer to serve as health safety coordinator to develop health safety practices and secure the necessary supplies. Some volunteers have withdrawn for personal health considerations, but others have come forward to keep the pantry staffed. Anyone desiring to volunteer may call 608-637-7410.
Living Faith Food Pantry is located at 209 Sands Road, just behind the Family Restaurant in Viroqua. Signs direct patrons to form a line to the front of the warehouse where they are served in their cars. Patrons may no longer enter the buildings. Boxed food is set on a table for each patron according to the size of their households. The Monday distribution currently operates from 1-3 p.m. Patrons may authorize a proxy to receive food for them, if they are unable to attend a distribution.
Visit Living Faith Food Panty on Facebook or at its website at livingfaithfoodpantry.com or viroquafoodpantry.com for current information.
