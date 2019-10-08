The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is holding a Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop. The workshop will be held every Wednesday beginning on Oct. 16 through Nov. 20 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The workshop will be held at Lawton Memorial Library at 118 N. Bird St., La Farge.
To register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or toll free at 888-637-1323. The workshop is free for participants with an option of purchasing the book for $15.
Questions may be directed to Tricia at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.
