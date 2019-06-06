Santikaro, a local Buddhist teacher, is presenting a series of talks on the Noble Path of Practice as sketched by the Buddha. The Buddha was interested solely in suffering and how to live free of it. Neither theorist, nor religious authority, the Buddha’s gift is the noble path, the middle way, the eightfold path of living without suffering. This Way of Life is guided by wise, skillful understanding and wise, compassionate aspiration. Mindfulness weaves the various elements together. A sturdy ethical foundation and lifestyle based in values of kindness, simplicity, courage, and generosity is its chassis. The heart-mind trainings -- known as meditation -- penetrate to the nature of our mind-body experience and such insight opens us to greater freedom and peace. Petty, egoistic attitudes and behaviors diminish.
Santikaro will draw out the practical implications of these teachings, based in the early Buddhist record. They challenge us concerning our world views and values, ethics, inner-awareness, commitment and perseverance, compassion, and understanding of mind-bodies. Collectively, they show us how the path coalesces into a balanced, unified Dhamma-centered life focused on awakening. Central to this Middle Way is seeing experience in terms of natural processes rather than "me" and "mine."
Whatever your spiritual orientation, the down-to-earth pragmatism of these teachings will give you food for reflection. Previous knowledge of Buddhism is not required; while open-minded inquiry is essential.
Last summer, Santikaro introduced "Under the Bodhi Tree," a book edited and translated by him from talks of his teacher, Buddhadasa Bhikkhu. This series compliments those sessions.
These talks with Q&A will be held at Yoga for Life Studio, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, in the Landmark Building Room 105 starting on June 20 with subsequent talks on July 18, Aug. 8 and Sept. 19. Starting time is 7 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. There is no fee for the class but you will be able to make a donation if you wish.
Contact Charlie Knower at charlie.knower@gmail.com or 608-620-8785 to register.
