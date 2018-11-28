On Sunday, Oct. 14, a committee of local volunteers joined efforts to host a Local Flood Relief Auction & Benefit at the Olerud barn outside of Westby. The goal of the benefit was to raise funds to be distributed to households in the Westby School District, including the residents of Chaseburg, Coon Valley, and rural Westby who were impacted by the late August floods. A committee member remembered taking notes at the first meeting, and remarked, “With such a large group of people willing to help plan the benefit, we were able to coordinate a variety of entertainment for the day. Our main goal was to try and help our neighbors, and to help them with funds as quickly as possible.”
Activities throughout the afternoon included music by The Couleegans, Kenny Ahren’s clown performance for the young and young at heart, face painting, pumpkin painting, raffles, and auctions of donated items. PK’s Best Ever Chicken from Chaseburg served a chicken-que, and sold out before the live auction could start. Bidders came ready to help their neighbors and raised more than $22,000 in the live auction. In total, the benefit brought in over $68,000 through the raffles, auctions, donations and proceeds throughout the day, and sponsorship from community-minded businesses in the area.
The committee treasurer said, “The day wasn’t just about raising funds, it was about raising spirits and showing support. Once we started to total the funds raised, we knew we’d be able to make a significant difference in the lives of people living in our communities.”
Residents who experienced damage to their homes were encouraged to apply for funds after the benefit. All applications went through a blind review process and were then assigned to tiers based on extent of damages. Funds were distributed by committee members to 53 affected households, with those homes most severely impacted receiving the most support.
As the funds were hand-delivered, committee members received hugs, tears, and gratitude from the recipients. One committee member delivered funds with her daughter, saying, “It is important to teach the next generation about stepping up and caring for your community.” Together, the hundreds of people who attended the Local Flood Relief Auction & Benefit, along with the committee members, were able to show that hope can rise higher than flood waters. Individuals and organizations still interested in donating funds can call 608-634-6202.
