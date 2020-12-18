Local legislators honor longtime agriculture broadcaster, Wisconsin native Orion Samuelson

Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua), Rep. Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah), and Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point), who represent much of rural western and central Wisconsin in the legislature, have chosen to honor nationally known agricultural broadcaster Orion Samuelson with a legislative citation.
Samuelson, who was born in Ontario, Wisconsin, began his broadcasting career in Sparta, Wisconsin – a career that would span more than six decades. The longtime host of "The U.S. Farm Report" (now known as "This Week in AgriBusiness") will retire from WGN Radio in Chicago at the end of this month.
Legislative citations are used to congratulate the recipient on their accomplishments on behalf of the Wisconsin State Legislature, and the three area legislators felt strongly that Samuelson has earned special recognition for his dedication to farmers and farming.
This legislative citation is one of several awards and honors that Samuelson has received throughout his career, including being inducted into the National Radio and Norsk Høstfest Scandinavian-American Halls of Fame. He has also received an Oscar, a 4-H Alumni Award, and the American Farm Bureau’s Distinguished Service Award.
