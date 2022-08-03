 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Lions clubs donate to community needs

Helping the community

Pictured making a $1,014 donation to the Living Faith Food Pantry are several Viroqua Lion members (and a Lionette) who volunteer hours each week as a worker at the food pantry. Most have worked for years at the pantry. From left to right are Dan Crowley, Viroqua Lions President Roger Hanson, Marlene Sordahl, Roger Call, Steve Hill, Past Food Pantry Directors Dale Toltzman and Candy Toltzman, Allan Petersen, and Living Faith Food Pantry Director Titus Hochstetler.

 Contributed photo

Five Lions Clubs in the local Zone 4 area -- Coon Valley, Viroqua, St. Joseph Ridge, Cashton and Westby -- sponsored a golf tournament recently at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course to raise money to give to the Wisconsin Lions Camp and two local food pantries.

Over 70 area businesses joined as hole sponsors and door prize donators, and over 100 area golfers enjoyed a beautiful day on the course, all raising over $6,000 for the one-day event. Approximately $4,000 is being donated to the Lions Camp, with the remaining $2,000 split between the Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua and the Bethel Butikk in Westby.

The Wisconsin Lions Camp offers a free-for-families summer camp for a week to kids with disabilities. They are grouped together with kids of a similar disability each week, such as intellectual disabilities, autism, blind or visually impaired, epilepsy, diabetes, and deaf or hard of hearing. A few weeks each summer are also dedicated for a week long camp for adults with similar disabilities. The camp is funded by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation and is located on a beautiful northern Lake in Rosholt, Wisconsin.

The two local food pantries, along with several other area programs provide assistance for people with food insecurities. Given the high rate of inflation and increasing costs of gas and everything else, these pantries are providing an invaluable service to families in our local communities.

