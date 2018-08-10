Visitors who came to Bridge 14 on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Saturday, July 28, had an opportunity to take a step back in time at the Traditional Wisdom Celebration sponsored by Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
The event, which was free to attend, featured traditional crafts and skills demonstrations, a Rustic Raft Rally, guided nature hikes, a paleo smorgasbord and dinner, campfire entertainment, horse-drawn wagon rides along the Old 131 trail and other activities.
Rhonda Funmaker, CEO of Good Village Foundation of Baraboo, with the help of her sister, Jodee Smith, president of the foundation, demonstrated pit cooking preparation, offered free paleo foods tastings, and prepared a traditional paleo meal with additional help from Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Funmaker said the foundation has presented cultural events at the KVR for 15 years.
“(The foundation’s) mission is to present not just native culture but human culture,” she said.
Funmaker said they were providing a taste of what a paleo diet is like using indigenous foods. “We are celebrating all nations…”
Funmaker explained paleo foods were foods eaten before there was access to grains and includes foods from nature.
The paleo meal prepared on the KVR included a duck, blueberry and wild rice soup, and stuffed cabbage rolls.
“Cabbage is not indigenous to Wisconsin,” Funmaker said. “Here we learned to adapt food.”
Moroccan Chicken Stew was also included on the menu, among other dishes and dessert. Non-meat and gluten-free foods were also served. The home-grown vegetables used, Funmaker said, were donated.
A few of the samples offered to visitors were bacon-wrapped dates, fry bread made with wild rice, fufu flour (which is made from plantains), blue corn flour, a little salt and agave, garden salsa made with tomatoes, and wild rice hummus. The salsa and hummus were served with either blue corn chips or plantain chips.
“We’re trying to showcase all people and (show) how similar we are,” Funmaker said. “We all need food… and sustenance.”
She said they are teaching about sustainable living. “We are proud and humble to come and talk about the food knowledge we have.”
Funmaker said it’s a lot of work preparing the food, but it’s worth it because more people are “catching on” to doing things in a more natural way.
“We are thankful to be here today and showcase what the KVR brings to the public,” Funmaker said. “It’s in our wheelhouse to present foods. We enjoy everybody’s food.”
