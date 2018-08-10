Don’t miss the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Farmers Market! Markets take place every Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Western Technical College parking lot. Join us this Saturday, Aug. 11, as we celebrate Farmers Market Week with free tote bags and a chance to win free tokens for the Farmers Market. Stop by the Chamber Main Street courtesy booth to enter!
‘North by Northwest,’ Aug. 11
The movie will be screened at the Historic Temple Theatre at 7 p.m. A hapless New York advertising executive is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and is pursued across the country while he looks for a way to survive. Tickets are $5 at httix.com.
Night Market, Aug. 15
The Viroqua Night Market is the perfect community celebration. A place for produce vendors, artists, retail vendors, food carts, games, twinkling lights and a beer garden all in Eckhart Park. Plenty of room for adults to socialize, stroll and browse and kids to play. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is proud to bring this event to Viroqua. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will be selling Bubble Tea (yes!!!) at our booth. Won’t you join us? Limited vendor space is still available. Apply online today at http://viroqua-wisconsin.com/chamber-mainstreet/night-market
The event runs from 6-9 p.m. For more information or if you are interested in being a vendor, call 637-2575 or visit our Facebook page.
Wild West Days parade and concert, Aug. 17
The Stapletons will perform “Songs of the West” at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua. This concert will feature The Stapletons signature harp, guitar and storytelling style, with reinterpretations of classic Western ballads and tales of bandits and dreamers.
This show officially kicks off Wild West Days in Viroqua. On Friday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., the annual Wild West Days parade makes its way down Main Street. Following the parade will be The Stapletons concert at the Historic Temple Theatre, which is a fully restored and modernized former movie house and vaudeville venue.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The opening act is KG and the Ranger, followed by the introduction of the Wild West Days Royalty Court. It’s $10 admission, with kids 6 and under free. For ticketing information, call 608-343-2675
The Stapletons are a harp and guitar, husband wife duo. Their blues-driven harp and guitar arrangements topped by ethereal vocal harmonies combine to create a wondrous sound. The Stapletons baroque folk sound is a rich composition with hints of Appalachian balladry, Delta blues, and echoes of the folk revival movement. Their dynamic performances include storytelling and song. Kate Slattery Stapleton grew up at Middle Ridge and attended Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua.
Wild West Days, Aug. 18-19
Admission to grounds: Adults $4, kids 4-12 $2, and under 4 free! Family pass is $10 and includes two adults and two children. A $35 per adult weekend pass includes rodeos and grounds admission.
For more information, contact Roger Tollefson 608-606-99.
