It has always bothered me when I see people sitting at a table in a restaurant and they are engrossed in their cellphone. They are ignoring the conversation going on around them. I have never sat down at a restaurant with trout anglers and had anyone pull out a cellphone. It is not because they want to hear every word I have to say. They want to converse with you and ask about your trout fishing.
Cellphones don’t work in the valley. An angler who couldn’t get his car started tried to call. He told me, “Jay, I had to walk three miles up the hill, out of that valley, before I could contact anyone to help me get the car started.”
An article in the August issue of National Geographic, written by Agustin Fuentes, says a lot about ignoring people at the table. “Historically, we have maintained harmony by displaying compassion and geniality, and by fostering connectedness when we get together. Anonymity and the lack of fact-to-face interaction on social media platforms remove a crucial part of the equation of human sociality – and that opens the door to more frequent, and severs, displays of aggression. Being an antagonizer, especially to those you don’t have to confront face–to-face, is easier now than it’s ever been.”
However, he has a remedy for this situation. “Humans are evolutionarily successful because our big brains have allowed us to bond together and cooperate in more complex and diverse manners than any other animal. The capacity to observe how the world operates, to imagine how it might improve, and to turn that vision into reality (or at least make the attempt) is the hallmark of humanity.”
Austen Fuentes goes on to explain how we can do better, as an individual and as a society. “Yes, it seems that the world is getting more aggressive, but that’s not because we are aggressive at our core. It’s because we haven’t been stepping up, in unison, to do the difficult social work our contemporary work demands. That means standing up against bullying, abuse, and aggressive harassment, and fostering pro-social attitudes and actions. In person and on social media, we must do both.”
So I say to those who are coming here to fish, where the valleys are deep, don’t rely on your cellphone. But be sure to tell someone where you are going. I write a note to tell my wife where I am going, so she knows where to look for me.
Trout anglers are a curious group of people that want to hear every word about trout fishing. Most of the people that come here to fish trout are a member of Trout Unlimited. Trout Unlimited is the largest trout conservation organization that exists in the United States. Trout is the magic word for them. And, many of them have spent hours on a trout steam to repair the damage left by the last flash flood.
If you haven’t fished Springville Creek before it flows into the North Fork of the Bad Axe River. It has been repaired, not only for trout, but for the other species that live near the trout stream. And, unless you knew of the repair job you will not know that changes have been made in the stream. It all looks and flows as a nature steam without repair.
A recent study found that anglers who come to the Driftless Area to fish spend more than a billion dollars each year. Bringing money into the region, from outside, can go around the region many times – it is not small potatoes. Most of the trout anglers that live here want to keep this program going. I don’t have a problem with it because I seldom have to fish in the track of another angler.
This region that I call Trout Central stretches out 60 miles in every direction from Viroqua. So I can fish the Big Greek River in Grant County, Bear Creek in Richland and Sauk counties, or dozens of trout stream in northeast Iowa. There are approximately 500 trout streams in the 60-mile radius from Viroqua. And, I don’t have enough time left to fish them all. But every year I fish a new stream. It is good for me to try and figure out where the trout are in the new stream.
I have gone to a lot of Trout Unlimited meetings in my life where I have observed people talking about fishing trout. They may ask you where you have been fishing lately. Or, have you caught any large trout? They want to know where to fish next in 500 streams. If you give them some information they will probably fish the stream you mentioned. The next time they will tell you about the trout they caught. My goodness, we have 500 streams to fish – go give them some stream to fish and tell them what fly, or spinner, to use. Just don’t tell them where to fish the stream. If they have been reading my trout books they will know where to fish the stream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.