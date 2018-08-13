Once again the clip-clop of horses’ hooves will echo down Viroqua’s Main Street for the Wild West Days Parade, Friday, Aug. 17.
Terry Heffner, who lines up the vendors and advertising for Wild West Days, said the parade has been part of the celebration for about 10 years and was the brainchild of Fritz Perkins.
She said Perkins also came up with the idea for the horse-drawn bobsled rides that are given on the Wild West Days grounds in December to celebrate the holiday season.
According to Heffner, about 60 entries were in last year’s parade, and organizers expect about the same this year. This year, she said, will also include horsepower of another sort – vintage cars from the 1940s and earlier — because it will offer more ways for area royalty to ride in the parade. The horse-drawn units will lead the parade, while the cars will bring up the rear. All parade units will have a Western theme.
Riders and teamsters come from throughout Wisconsin to participate.
“The public loves it,” she said. “They really enjoy it and it’s always a lot of fun. The streets are lined with people.”
One of the longtime participants is Chuck Johnson of Cashton, who has had a unit in the parade since the beginning.
Johnson said he kept coming back to be in the parade because Perkins would contact him. Johnson used to bring two units – one to pull WCCU employees and another to pull the stage coach.
Now when Johnson is in the parade, he uses two Belgians to pull what he calls a people hauler, which can accommodate 12 WCCU employees. Other employees who want to be in the parade walk alongside the people hauler.
Johnson said being in the Wild West Days Parade is fun.
“We used to do the Circus Parade… it’s like that… the only time you see certain people is at this parade,” he said. “It’s a good time to visit before the parade and after the parade.”
The parade steps off from the Vernon County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. and makes its way to Main Street via East Church Street, goes south on Main Street, turns on East Terhune Street and winds its way back to the fairgrounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.