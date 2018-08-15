Wild West Days in Viroqua has been offering family-friendly fun for 23 years.
This year there will be a few new features. One of which will be Native American ceremonial dancers who are scheduled to perform three times on Saturday, Aug. 18, and two times on Sunday, Aug. 19. Terry Heffner, who organizes vendors and advertising for the event, said the dancers will be located in the northwest corner of the grounds.
Heffner said there will be “a whole bunch” of new vendors. She is expecting close to 50; in the past, there have been 35.
Festivities on Friday, Aug. 17, include the third annual Richard Sidie Family Horse Pull at 5:30 p.m. The horse pull, which Heffner said features middle- and heavy-weight classes, will take place on Main Street of the Wild West Days grounds. Admission is $5 and food will be available.
The Wild West Days Parade through downtown Viroqua starts at 6 p.m. and is followed by a concert at the Historic Temple Theatre. The theater’s doors open at 6:30 p.m. The opening act K.G. and The Ranger play until 7:30 p.m., at which time there will be a short intermission. Following intermission the Wild West Days Royalty Court will be introduced, followed by The Stapletons performing their new show “Songs of the West.” Concert tickets cost $10 each for adults, and are free for children 6 and younger. Tickets are available at Nelson Agri-Center, Terry’s Sewing Shop and at the door.
The Stapletons are a harp and guitar, husband wife duo. Their blues-driven harp and guitar arrangements topped by ethereal vocal harmonies combine to create a wondrous sound. The Stapletons baroque folk sound is a rich composition with hints of Appalachian balladry, Delta blues, and echoes of the folk revival movement. Their performances include storytelling and song. Kate Slattery Stapleton grew up at Middle Ridge and attended Youth Initiative High School in Viroqua.
Saturday, Aug. 18, begins at 9 a.m. with the Ranch Rodeo preliminaries. The Boomtown, which has 11 buildings and two pavilions – one for music and vendors, and another for the children’s games — opens at 9 a.m.
The ever-popular hog wrestling starts at 1 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ will be held at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Hell on Hooves Rodeo at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 19, all ages can fuel up for the day at the Cowboy Breakfast sponsored by Bethel Home and Services. Breakfast will be served at the Viroqua Community Arena across from the Wild West Days grounds from 7-11 a.m.
The Ranch Rodeo preliminaries start at 9 a.m. The Boomtown opens at 9 a.m. A church service will be held at 11 a.m. Mutton Bustin’ begins at 1:15 p.m., and will be followed by Bulls and Barrel Rodeo at 2 p.m.
Heffner said there will be music in the pavilion all day both days. In addition, she said there will be pony rides, among other activities and food offerings.
Other daily activities include reenactors, Main Street performances, an old-time barber, children’s games and crafts, stage coach rides, period displays and a petting zoo.
Admission to the grounds: Adults $4, children 4-12 $2, and children under 4 free. A family pass is $10 and includes two adults and 2 children. A $35 per adult weekend pass includes rodeos and grounds admission.
The Wild West Days grounds are located at 925 Nelson Parkway.
