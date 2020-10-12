 Skip to main content
Loganville woman injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 33
date 2020-10-12

A Loganville woman was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday on State Hwy. 33 west of Vets Road in the town of Forest

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:36 p.m. Linda A. Kreiman, 59, was operating a 1995 Kawasaki EN500 motorcycle on State Hwy. 33, west of Vets Road in the town of Forest. Kreiman was negotiating a sharp curve in the road and lost control. Kreiman ran off the road into the ditch, where the motorcycle overturned, ejecting her. She was transported by Hillsboro EMS to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries. Kreiman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

