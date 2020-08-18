Logistics are in the works for another Vernon County COVID-19 testing event

The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard are currently working on the logistics of holding another free community drive-thru COVID-19 testing event.

Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson said a date hasn’t been confirmed, but the plan is to hold the testing event in Hillsboro.

The most recent free community drive-thru COVID-19 testing event was held on the Vernon County Fairgrounds July 27.

According to the Vernon County Health Department’s Facebook page, 242 tests were completed at the event. A total of 182 tests were given to Vernon County residents, and all of the results were negative.

Sixty tests were given to residents from the surrounding area. Of those tests, 57 were negative and three were positive. Positive test results from the surrounding area are counted in the county where the person lives.

A community testing event was also held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds July 7.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

