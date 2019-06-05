A Lone Rock man was injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday, June 3, at about 1 p.m., east of the village of Readstown in the town of Kickapoo.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Ryan M. Schroeder, 33, was operating a passenger car eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14 and said he was distracted by an item inside the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound delivery truck driven by David A. Parlow, 46, of Tomah. There was minor to moderate damage to the delivery truck, but the Schroeder vehicle sustained severe damage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the side curtain airbags of Schroeder's car deployed.
Schroeder sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Richland Hospital in Richland Center by Readstown EMS. Parlow did not report any injuries and declined transport.
Readstown Fire, Readstown EMS and the Viola Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
